Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 4 matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof's full weekly press conference from Monday, Sept. 19 ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Brayden Willis, TCU Horned Frogs
Football

Kickoff Time Announcement Delayed For Oklahoma and TCU

By Ryan Chapman
Generic, Oklahoma Sooners, Big 12 Media Day
Football

Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Kyler Murray
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 2

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jalil Farooq, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma Leaned on a Strong Mindset Amidst Early Adversity Against Nebraska

By Ryan Chapman
USATSI_19064118
Football

Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

By Josh Callaway
McKade Mettauer-Chris Murray-Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance

By John E. Hoover
FB - Brent Venables
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 143

By Josh Callaway
Jaren Kanak - Casey Thompson
Football

Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Has 'No Idea What He's Doing' But Made Winning Plays vs. Huskers

By John E. Hoover