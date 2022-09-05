Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.

Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof's full press conference from Monday, Sept. 5 ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-5-22 Jeff Lebby (Pre-Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Brayden Willis
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma Ready for a Tempo Battle Against Kent State

By Ryan Chapman
IMG_2804
Football

Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Addresses Tempo Issues with Balance, 'Complementary Football'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Dillon Gabriel, UTEP Miners
Football

Surrounded by Family, Dillon Gabriel Cherished his Oklahoma Debut

By Ryan Chapman
Brent Venables - UTEP
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables Got His First Career W, Then Broke Out His Best Dance Moves

By John E. Hoover
FB - Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma-UTEP QuoteBook

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Dillon Gabriel, UTEP Miners
Football

Why Jeff Lebby Was Pleased With Oklahoma's Offensive Effort Against UTEP

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Jaren Kanak, CJ Coldon, UTEP Miners
Football

Why Brent Venables Was 'Proud' of the Defensive Effort in Oklahoma's Season Opener

By Ryan Chapman