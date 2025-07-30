WATCH: Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein Fall Camp Interview /

All Sooners

Watch as Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein addresses the media ahead of the opening day of OU's fall camp.

Carson Field

Taylor Wein is poised for a larger role in 2025.

Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Wein played sparingly during his first two seasons at Oklahoma. Wein played in 12 of the Sooners' 13 games in 2024, largely appearing on special teams plays.

Wein is part of a veteran defensive line group that also features R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton, Marvin Jones Jr., Damonic Williams and Danny Okoye.

Wein and seven other players addressed the media on Wednesday, just ahead of the opening day of OU's fall camp. The defensive end talked about his growth, the state of OU's defense, learning from Brent Venables and more.

