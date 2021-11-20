Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Iowa State

    SI Sooners' highlights from when Iowa State had the ball in Oklahoma's 28-21 win over the Cyclones.
    Watch SI Sooners' highlights from when Iowa State had the ball in Oklahoma's 28-21 win over the Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 20 to move to 10-1 on the season. 

