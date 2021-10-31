Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Texas Tech

    SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 52-21 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 30.
    Watch some of the key moments from when Texas Tech had the ball in Oklahoma's 52-21 win over the Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

