September 12, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch Western Carolina Postgame

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch meets the press after the Sooners' 76-0 victory over Western Carolina.
Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's postgame press conference following the Sooners' 76-0 victory over the Catamounts on Saturday night in Norman.

