WATCH: Oklahoma Defensive Highlights vs. Maine

BRYCE MCKINNIS
Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite.
As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal.
After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022.
- UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019)
- UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021)
- UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021)
- OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021)
- Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022)
- Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)