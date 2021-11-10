Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Zoom

    Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas met with the media ahead of OU's Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears on Saturday.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas' full media zoom from Wednesday, Nov. 10 ahead of the Sooners' Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, TX.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Isaiah Thomas 11-10
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Zoom

    28 seconds ago
    Jalen Redmond, Texas Tech Red Raiders
    Football

    Oklahoma Defense Not Worried About Lost Momentum Against Baylor

    14 minutes ago
    Jeremiah Hall 11-10
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Zoom

    22 minutes ago
    DaShaun White 11-10
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Zoom

    53 minutes ago
    Pat Fields
    Football

    Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

    1 hour ago
    Abram Smith, Baylor Bears
    Football

    Oklahoma Must Slow Down Abram Smith to Shut Down Baylor Offense

    6 hours ago
    NW State Highlights
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma Players Northwestern State Postgame w/Highlights

    15 hours ago
    Jennie Baranczyk 1
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Starts Jennie Baranczyk Era With a Bang as Madi Williams Saves the Day

    15 hours ago