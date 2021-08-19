August 19, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Zoom

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond met with the media on a zoom call Thursday with the Sooners' opener just 16 days away.
Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond's full zoom call with the media on Thursday afternoon with the Sooners' season set to open in just 16 days against Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

