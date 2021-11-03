Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Zoom

    Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond met with the media over zoom during the Sooners' bye week.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Nov. 3 during the Sooners' bye week. 

