    • October 20, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Zoom

    Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey previews Saturday's Week 8 matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
    Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Oct. 20 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

