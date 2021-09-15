September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Zoom 9/15

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey previews Saturday's Week 3 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 15 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Stephen Spillman - Harkless Elijah Texas mbb OU0429
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Basketball Big 12 Schedule Released

Eric Gray - WCU
Football

Stepping Up from Western Carolina to Nebraska is 'a Major Test' for Oklahoma

9-15 Perrion Winfrey (Nebraska Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Zoom 9/15

9-15 Jeremiah Hall (Nebraska Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Zoom 9/15

9-15 Caleb Kelly
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Zoom 9/15

Adrian Martinez
Football

Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Wants One More Shot at Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

9-15 DaShaun White
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Zoom 9/15

Jadon Haselwood - WCU
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 79