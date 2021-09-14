WATCH: Oklahoma DL Reggie Grimes Zoom

OU defensive lineman Reggie Grimes speaks to the media ahead of OU-Nebraska.

Watch as Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes speaks with the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.