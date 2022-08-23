Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

Highlights from Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Tuesday evening in Norman.

Watch AllSooners' highlights from Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Tuesday, August 23 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Jaren Kanak
Football

The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
SB - Macy McAdoo
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: RHP Macy McAdoo Announces Retirement From Softball

By Ryan Chapman
Justin Broiles, Xavier Hutchinson, David Ugwoegbu
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Iowa State Cyclones

By Ross Lovelace
Spring Game-Orlando Brown-Marquise Brown-Cody Ford
Football

Former Oklahoma OL Cody Ford Traded to Arizona Cardinals

By Josh Callaway
FB - Scott Frost, Nebraska
Football

Week 0 Preview: Two Oklahoma Opponents Kickoff the Season on Saturday

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Baker Mayfield
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Named Starter for Carolina Panthers

By Josh Callaway
Andrew Raym
Football

Hooters Signs Six Oklahoma Offensive Lineman to NIL Deal

By Ryan Chapman
Jalon Daniels
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Meet the Kansas Jayhawks

By Ross Lovelace