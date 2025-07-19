WATCH: Oklahoma Football Baker Mayfield Summer Camp Interview
NORMAN — It has been eight years since Baker Mayfield's last season at OU, but the quarterback still calls Norman home.
Mayfield hosted his annual youth summer camp on Oklahoma's campus on Saturday. This was the first time Mayfield held his camp in Norman since 2023.
During his career at OU, Mayfield led the Sooners to a 33-6 record. He threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior in 2017, becoming the first walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy.
Mayfield has played in the NFL since 2018 and is entering his third season as the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mayfield spoke with the media at his camp on Saturday, talking about transfer quarterback John Mateer, athletic director Joe Castiglione's retirement, the Buccaneers' upcoming season and more.