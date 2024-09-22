WATCH: Oklahoma Freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Somersault Sets Up Barnes TD
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. front-flipped just short of the end zone to set up a Jovantae Barnes 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' SEC debut against No. 7 Tennessee.
Hawkins' 1-yard touchdown pass to Jovantae Barnes completed a 10-play, 68-yard drive that put the Sooners down 22-9 earlier in the quarter. A play before, Hawkins Jr. lowered his shoulder for an 11-yard gain. The Sooners believed he eclipsed the end zone, but an official review determined he was tackled inside of the 1-yard line.
The Sooners went for a 2-point conversion for the second time Saturday and failed for the second time as Hawkins was wrapped up short of a gain.
Hawkins entered the game on Oklahoma's final drive of the first half to relieve Jackson Arnold.