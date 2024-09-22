All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Somersault Sets Up Barnes TD

The Sooners freshman relieved a struggling Jackson Arnold and found his stride early in the fourth quarter.

Bryce McKinnis

Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. front-flipped just short of the end zone to set up a Jovantae Barnes 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' SEC debut against No. 7 Tennessee.

Hawkins' 1-yard touchdown pass to Jovantae Barnes completed a 10-play, 68-yard drive that put the Sooners down 22-9 earlier in the quarter. A play before, Hawkins Jr. lowered his shoulder for an 11-yard gain. The Sooners believed he eclipsed the end zone, but an official review determined he was tackled inside of the 1-yard line.

The Sooners went for a 2-point conversion for the second time Saturday and failed for the second time as Hawkins was wrapped up short of a gain.

Hawkins entered the game on Oklahoma's final drive of the first half to relieve Jackson Arnold.

