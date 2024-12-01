WATCH: Oklahoma Gets First Points against LSU Thanks to the Defense
Oklahoma got on the board for the first time against LSU on Saturday night thanks to the defense.
On LSU’s third possession of the game in the first quarter, Gracen Halton sacked Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and popped the ball to the ground. R Mason Thomas then scooped up the fumble and ran it in for a short 9-yard touchdown.
The touchdown evened the score 7-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter. LSU (7-4 overall, 4-3 SEC) struck first on its second drive with an 18-yard pass from Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy. Nussmeier was injured early in the second quarter after getting sacked by Thomas. Nussmeier later went to the locker room without shoulder pads and was replaced by AJ Swann.
Last week in the upset over then-No. 7 Alabama, OU’s defense pulled in three interceptions, including a 49-yard pick-6 from linebacker Kip Lewis in the third quarter.
So far against LSU, though, OU’s offense has been idle, putting up only 19 total yards in two possessions in the first quarter.