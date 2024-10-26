WATCH: Oklahoma Has First SEC Halftime Lead Thanks to Jacob Jordan's First Career TD
For the first time in SEC play, the Sooners lead at halftime.
Oklahoma went to the locker room with a 14-10 lead over No. 18 Ole Miss thanks to a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Arnold to Jacob Jordan with six seconds left in the half.
Arnold was flushed to the left before escaping pressure out of the pocket to his right side to find Jordan in the front corner of the end zone.
The touchdown catch was the first of his career for Jordan, a true freshman walk-on from Southlake (TX) Carroll High School. At halftime, he has three catches for 28 yards with the TD. Jordan exploded onto the scene last week against South Carolina when he led the Sooners with six receptions and 86 yards.
Arnold, meanwhile, made his first start since being benched for Michael Hawkins Jr. Week 4 against Tennessee in OU’s SEC opener. Arnold replaced Hawkins in the first quarter last week against South Carolina. So far in halftime of his sixth career start, Arnold is 10-of-13 for 110 yards and a pair of TDs. He’s also rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries.
OU’s offense has looked much improved through one half since not only putting Arnold back as QB1 this week, but also firing offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday. Saturday is co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley’s season debut calling plays. Offensive analyst Kevin Johns was also promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the coaching shuffle.
If the Sooners hold onto the halftime lead, it would end a two-game skid and also put OU at 2-0 in true SEC road games. Overall, OU currently sits at 4-3.