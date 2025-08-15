WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables and Players Speak After Practice on Friday
Watch as Brent Venables and a group of players spoke to reporters after the Sooners' practice on Friday.
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and six Sooners' players spoke to local media members following OU's practice on Friday.
Venables addressed how he feels John Mateer handled the potential social media distraction this week, as well as recapping how he feels the team is coming together through the first 13 practices of the year, including a pair of scrimmages.
WATCH OKLAHOMA'S FRIDAY POST-PRACTICE INTERVIEWS
- HC Brent Venables
- DT Jayden Jackson
- LB Sammy Omosigho
- WR Jer'Michael Carter
- TE Will Huggins
- OT Logan Howland
- DB Michael Boganowski
