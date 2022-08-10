Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Wednesday evening in Norman.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference on Wednesday, August 10 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

