WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 13 ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in Lincoln, NE. 

