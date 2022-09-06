Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 6 ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes. 

