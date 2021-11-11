Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media over zoom to preview the Sooners' Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full press conference with the media over zoom on Thursday, Nov. 11 as he previews the Sooners' Week 11 collision with the No. 13 Baylor Bears in Waco, TX. 

