Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full bye week press conference from Tuesday, Nov. 2.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full bye week press conference from Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

    Read More

    Lincoln Riley 11-2 (Bye Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    38 seconds ago
    Lincoln Riley-Gary Patterson
    Football

    Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Says He Was 'Sick' When TCU's Gary Patterson Was Fired

    1 hour ago
    Caleb Williams - TT throw
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Earns National Quarterback Honor

    3 hours ago
    Drake Stoops
    Football

    Drake Stoops Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

    4 hours ago
    Turner-Yell - Fields - Broiles
    Football

    For Oklahoma, 'Championship November' Has Finally Arrived

    7 hours ago
    Players Post Rogers State Final
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma G Elijah Harkless and G Umoja Gibson Press Conference

    16 hours ago
    Porter Moser 11-1 (Rogers State Postgame)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Rogers State Postgame

    16 hours ago
    Oklahoma-Rogers State Highlights
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Rogers State Highlights

    16 hours ago