Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Iowa State.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap No. 13 Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Norman. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    ISU Postgame Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Postgame Wrap Up

    29 seconds ago
    Broiles-Bonitto - ISU
    Football

    Oklahoma Game Book: The Defense Papered Over the Cracks vs. Iowa State

    28 minutes ago
    WBB-Taylor Robertson TCU
    Women's Basketball

    Taylor Robertson Carries Oklahoma in Tough Loss to Oregon

    38 minutes ago
    Anton Harrison-Caleb Williams-Marvin Mims
    Football

    Another Hurdle: This Week, Oklahoma Overcame Rampant Flu Outbreak to Beat Iowa State

    1 hour ago
    Big 12 Championship, Big 12 Football, Big 12 Generic, Big 12 Media Day
    Football

    Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Scenarios After Baylor's Win at Kansas State

    1 hour ago
    Jalen Redmond Post Iowa State
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Press Conference

    4 hours ago
    Tyrese Robinson Post Iowa State
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OL Tyrese Robinson Press Conference

    4 hours ago
    ISU Defense Highlights
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Iowa State

    5 hours ago