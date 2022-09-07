Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma K Zach Schmit Interview

Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit met with the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.

Watch Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit meet with the media on Tuesday, Sept. 6 ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State on Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-6-22 Marcus Major (Pre-Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Marcus Major Interview

By Josh Callaway
Kent State Sean Lewis
Football

Oklahoma Opponent Kent State Getting $5.2 Million for Guarantee Games This Year

By John E. Hoover
Venables 3
Football

The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jalen Redmond, UTEP Miners, Gavin Hardison
Football

Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond 'Felt Great' After Battling Through 'Tough' Concussion

By Ryan Chapman
USATSI_18987742
Football

Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll

By Josh Callaway
9-6-22 Press Conference Wrap (Pre-Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Kent State Week

By Josh Callaway
9-6-22 Brent Venables (Pre-Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables Kent 2
Football

Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Aggressive on Special Teams, Developing Depth Early in 2022

By Ryan Chapman