WATCH: Oklahoma K Zach Schmit Iowa State Postgame

Watch as Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit spoke with the media after OU's 27-13 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium where Schmit kicked a pair of field goals and scored a 2-yard touchdown off a fake field goal.

