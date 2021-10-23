WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Postgame Wrap

SI Sooners' John Hoover and Ryan Chapman wrap up Oklahoma's head-scratching 35-23 victory over Kansas.

Watch SI Sooners' John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 3 Oklahoma's 35-23 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.