    • October 23, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Postgame Wrap

    SI Sooners' John Hoover and Ryan Chapman wrap up Oklahoma's head-scratching 35-23 victory over Kansas.
    Watch SI Sooners' John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 3 Oklahoma's 35-23 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004.

