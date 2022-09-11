Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kent State Highlights

AllSooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State.

Watch AllSooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Norman. 

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Kent State Golden Flashes
Kent State Golden Flashes

OU-Kent State Wrap
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kent State Postgame Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway
Players Kent post
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Kent State Postgame

By Ryan Chapman
9-10-22 Ted Roof (Kent St Post)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Kent State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
9-10-22 Jeff Lebby (Post Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Kent State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
9-10-22 Brent Venables (Post Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kent State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
9-10-22 Dillon Gabriel (Post Kent St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Kent State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables Kent 2
Football

Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start, Overwhelms Kent State

By John E. Hoover
FB - Marvin Mims
Football

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win Over Kent State

By Ryan Chapman