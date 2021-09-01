September 1, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Zoom 9/1

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly previews Saturday's season opener with the Tulane Green Wave.
Watch Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 1 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. 

