WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman FSU Postgame Interview

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman FSU Postgame InterviewOklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Dec 29, 2022 11:59 PM EST Scroll to ContinueRead More'Tremendous' RB Gavin Sawchuk Dazzles Despite Oklahoma's Loss in Cheez-It BowlDec 29, 2022 11:58 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis FSU Postgame InterviewDec 29, 2022 11:24 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Florida State PostgameDec 29, 2022 11:14 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners