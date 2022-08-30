Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Interview

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman met with the media on Monday night ahead of the season opener against UTEP.

Watch Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman meet with the media on Monday, August 29 ahead of the Sooners' season opener on Saturday against UTEP. 

