WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman's UTEP Postgame

Watch as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman spoke with the media following OU's 45-13 victory over the UTEP Miners in Brent Venables' first game as the head coach at Oklahoma.

