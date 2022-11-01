WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Interview

Watch as Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White spoke with the local media days after OU's 27-13 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones as the Sooners turn the page to face the Baylor Bears.

