WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Kansas Postgame

WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Kansas PostgameWatch Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu meet the press after the Sooners' 52-42 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Oct 15, 2022 5:51 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreOklahoma Looks Good, Plays Good in Rout of KansasOct 15, 2022 3:46 PM EDTThree Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win Over No. 19 KansasOct 15, 2022 3:42 PM EDTOklahoma-Kansas Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game BlogOct 15, 2022 11:00 AM EDTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners