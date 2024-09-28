All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Returns Interception 63 Yards For Go-Ahead TD

Watch as the Sooners linebacker puts No. 21 OU up against Auburn.

Bryce McKinnis

Oklahoma's Kip Lewis (10) celebrates a play in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.
Oklahoma's Kip Lewis (10) celebrates a play in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

AUBURN, Ala. — Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Kip Lewis returned an interception 63 yards for a lead-securing touchdown during the fourth quarter of No. 21 OU's second conference game against Auburn.

Lewis's pick-six put the Sooners up 22-21 with 4:01 left in the game; The Sooners had not held the lead since the first half. Freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. front-flipped into the end zone for the ensuing 2-point conversion.

Published
Bryce McKinnis
BRYCE MCKINNIS

Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite. As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal. After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022. - UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019) - UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021) - UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021) - OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021) - Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022) - Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)

Home/Football