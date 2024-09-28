WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Returns Interception 63 Yards For Go-Ahead TD
Watch as the Sooners linebacker puts No. 21 OU up against Auburn.
AUBURN, Ala. — Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Kip Lewis returned an interception 63 yards for a lead-securing touchdown during the fourth quarter of No. 21 OU's second conference game against Auburn.
Lewis's pick-six put the Sooners up 22-21 with 4:01 left in the game; The Sooners had not held the lead since the first half. Freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. front-flipped into the end zone for the ensuing 2-point conversion.
