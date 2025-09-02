All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Interview

Watch as OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie previewed the Sooners' massive matchup with Michigan.

Ryan Chapman

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Interview (Michigan Week)
WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Interview (Michigan Week) /
In this story:

You can also watch the interview on YouTube.

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football