WATCH: Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Media Day Interview
Watch as Oklahoma linebacker Kobie McKinzie addresses the media ahead of fall camp.
In this story:
NORMAN — Kobie McKinzie is now a leader on OU’s defense.
McKinzie, entering his redshirt junior year, is slated to be a starter at linebacker, alongside Kip Lewis.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, McKinzie played in all 13 games and started two. He finished the season with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
With linebacker Danny Stutsman now on the New Orleans Saints, McKinzie is primed to play an even larger role on the Sooners’ defense.
McKinzie and seven other Sooners spoke to the media on Wednesday, one day before Oklahoma’s opening day of fall camp. The linebacker talked about his growth, his connection with Lewis, Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. and more.
Published