WATCH: Oklahoma LB Lewis Carter Fumble Recovery Leads to Brenen Thompson TD

The junior now has three career touchdowns in a Sooners uniform.

Bryce McKinnis

Nov 24, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) catches a touchdown pass against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-Imagn Images
NORMAN — Jackson Arnold's first quarter10-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson opened No. 15 Oklahoma's second non-conference home game against Houston on Saturday night.

Thompson's third score of his career at Oklahoma came one play after sophomore linebacker Lewis Carter recovered a muffed Luke Elzinga 64-yard punt. The Cougars returner did not appear panicked after Elzinga's punt bounced near his hands, but an official review determined there was not enough video evidence to reverse the officials' initial call of a fumble.

The Sooners led 7-0 at the halfway mark of the first half.

Published
Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

