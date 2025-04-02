WATCH: Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.
Omosigho detailed why this year's set of spring practices has felt different to him, and he also talked about his switch to inside linebacker from the outside cheetah linebacker spot he played last year in Brent Venables' Oklahoma defense.
Omosigho is entering his third season at Oklahoma, and he detailed the growth of teammate Kobie McKinzie as a leader, as well as the help he's gotten from former OU linebacker Danny Stutsman as he's made the transition to inside linebacker.
He also spoke about new inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling and new outside linebackers coach Wes Goodwin and the difference they've made through spring practice.
Spring ball will wrap up for the Sooners with OU's Crimson Combine, which will take the place of the traditional Red/White Spring Scrimmage on April 12 at 1 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.