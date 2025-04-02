All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho Interview

Watch as Sooners' linebacker Sammy Omosigho spoke to the media during spring practice.

Ryan Chapman

Watch: Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho Spring Interview
Watch: Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho Spring Interview /
In this story:

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.

Omosigho detailed why this year's set of spring practices has felt different to him, and he also talked about his switch to inside linebacker from the outside cheetah linebacker spot he played last year in Brent Venables' Oklahoma defense.

Omosigho is entering his third season at Oklahoma, and he detailed the growth of teammate Kobie McKinzie as a leader, as well as the help he's gotten from former OU linebacker Danny Stutsman as he's made the transition to inside linebacker.

READ MORE:

He also spoke about new inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling and new outside linebackers coach Wes Goodwin and the difference they've made through spring practice.

Spring ball will wrap up for the Sooners with OU's Crimson Combine, which will take the place of the traditional Red/White Spring Scrimmage on April 12 at 1 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

You can also watch Sammy Omosigho's interview on Youtube

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football