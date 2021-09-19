September 19, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma-Nebraska Postgame Wrap Up

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover wrap up Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska.
Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover break down No. 3 Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska to move to 3-0 on the season. 

