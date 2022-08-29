Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's game against UTEP.

Watch Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's full press conference from Monday, August 29 ahead of the Sooners' season opener against the UTEP Miners on Saturday in Norman. 

