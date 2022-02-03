WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Signing Day Press Conference

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media on National Signing Day.

Watch Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's full zoom press conference from National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2 as he discusses the latest with the Sooners 2022 recruiting class.

