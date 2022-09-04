Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby UTEP Postgame

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following the Sooners' 45-13 win over UTEP.

Watch Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's full postgame press conference on Saturday, September 3 following the Sooners' 45-13 win over UTEP in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-3-22 Dillon Gabriel (UTEP Post)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel UTEP Postgame

By Josh Callaway
USATSI_18981589
Football

GameBook: Three Notes From Oklahoma's Win Over UTEP

By Ross Lovelace
USATSI_18981569
Football

Oklahoma Opens Venables Era With 45-13 Rout of UTEP

By John E. Hoover
Eric Gray-UTEP 1
Football

Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Victory Over UTEP

By Ryan Chapman
UTEP 4Q
Football

Oklahoma-UTEP Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

By John E. Hoover and Ryan Chapman
Marcus Major - Texas
Football

OU-UTEP GameDay: X-Factors

By John E. Hoover
Jalil Farooq twitter
Football

OU-UTEP GameDay: Under the Radar

By John E. Hoover
Generic - OU Fans 2
Football

Oklahoma GameDay Policies/Procedures

By SI Staff