WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Oregon

SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday night in Valero Alamo Bowl.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 47-32 win over the No. 14 Oregon Ducks on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.