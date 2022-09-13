Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison Interview

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison meet with the media on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, NE. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-12-22 Damond Harmon (Pre-Nebraska)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Damond Harmon Interview

By Josh Callaway
Jaden Davis
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Jaden Davis Interview

By Josh Callaway
Ted Roof practice 2
Football

How a Nebraska Fan Helped Oklahoma's Ted Roof Avoid Disaster on His Last Trip to Lincoln

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Ted Roof
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma's Offense Working Out Kinks While Defensive Confidence Grows

By Ryan Chapman
9-12-22 Ted Roof (Pre-Nebraska)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
9-12-22 Jeff Lebby (Pre-Nebraska)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

By Ross Lovelace
Drake Stoops - Kent TD
Football

Get the Ball to Drake Stoops, and 'Good Things Happen' for Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover