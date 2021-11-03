Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma OL Chris Murray Zoom

    Oklahoma offensive lineman Chris Murray met with the media over zoom during the Sooners' bye week.
    Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Chris Murray's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Nov. 3 during the Sooners' bye week. 

