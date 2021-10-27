    • October 27, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Zoom

    Oklahoma offensive lineman Erik Swenson previews the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Texas Tech.
    Publish date:

    Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Erik Swenson's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Oct. 27 ahead of the Sooners' Week 9 collision with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Norman.

