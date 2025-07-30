WATCH: Oklahoma OL Jacob Sexton Media Day Interview /

All Sooners

Carson Field

NORMAN — Jacob Sexton is entering his final year at Oklahoma.

In 2024, he was part of a Sooner offensive line that struggled mightily. OU trotted out nine unique starting lineups in the first nine games. Sexton's background is as a tackle, but injuries amid the offensive line caused him to switch to guard.

Sexton and seven other Sooner players addressed the media on Wednesday, one day before the start of OU's fall camp. The offensive lineman talked about his growth and improvement, the unit's cohesion, practicing against R Mason Thomas and more.

