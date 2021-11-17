WATCH: Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Zoom

Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Sooners' Week 12 matchup with Iowa State.

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Nov. 17 ahead of the Sooners' Week 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.